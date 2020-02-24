Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK reports 1st coronavirus patient, among family of soldier

All Headlines 19:07 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A family member of a U.S. soldier stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu has been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday, marking the first case among a person related to USFK.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) informed USFK that the 61-year-old female had tested positive for COVID-19, USFK said in a release.

Her nationality was not immediately disclosed.

Accordingly, the U.S. military raised the risk level to "high" from "moderate," it added.

