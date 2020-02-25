United Airlines puts S. Korea on travel waiver list over coronavirus
All Headlines 03:58 February 25, 2020
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- United Airlines on Monday put South Korea on a travel waiver list, allowing passengers bound for the country to change their flights without paying a fee amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus there.
The waiver applies to passengers originally booked on flights from Feb. 24 to April 30, the U.S. airline said on its website.
