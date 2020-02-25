(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 25)

In this sense, what happened in Israel and Mauritius was particularly disappointing. On Saturday, Israeli authorities turned back a Korean passenger plane with more than 170 Koreans onboard shortly after it arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. What took place in Mauritius is also embarrassing. The authorities denied entry to 17 newly wedded Korean couples just because some of them showed signs of a cold. As the infection continues to spread here, Koreans will most likely continue to receive such poor treatment overseas.