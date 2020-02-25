Esper urges S. Korea to pay more for combined defense
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that South Korea can and should contribute more to its defense in terms of financial contributions to the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula.
Esper made the remark during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo after a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon.
The two countries have been negotiating a new Special Measures Agreement to split the cost of the U.S. troop presence in South Korea.
"Shouldering the cost of our common defense cannot fall disproportionately to the American taxpayer," Esper said. "As such, we must find a more sustainable and equitable means of sharing the costs of our combined defense, with the Republic of Korea as a global economic powerhouse and an equal partner in the preservation of peace on the peninsula. South Korea can and should contribute more to its defense."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
5
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763