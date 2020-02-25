(LEAD) S. Korea to swiftly conduct virus tests on all Shincheonji followers
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will swiftly conduct tests on the new coronavirus on all followers of Shincheonji as the minor religious sect has agreed to provide the complete list of its members.
The government said the Shincheonji church has agreed to offer the list of its worshipers and their contact numbers to support state quarantine efforts to curb the fast spread of COVID-19.
The move comes as about 60 percent of all infection cases are linked to a Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu. South Korea has reported 833 cases of the new coronavirus, with eight deaths.
"(Once Shincheonji provides the list), the government will complete the tests on all Shincheonji followers as soon as possible and unveil the outcome transparently," said the central headquarters for disaster control in a statement.
Concerns about the fast spread of the virus in communities have heightened since last week, prompting the government to raise its alert level against COVID-19 to the highest level.
The church claimed it is cooperating with the government's quarantine efforts, but the government has viewed it as inadequate.
The government said it has elicited cooperation from the religious sect after expressing its commitment to take legal measures against Shincheonji if it does not fully join the government's drive to contain the virus.
