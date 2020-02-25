S. Korea's power generation drops 1.5 pct in 2019
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity generation fell for the first time in more than two decades in 2019 amid an economic slowdown and favorable weather conditions, data showed Tuesday.
The amount of electricity generated by the nation's power plants came to 562,239 gigawatt hours (GWh) last year, down 1.5 percent from the prior year, according to the data from state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).
It was the first on-year drop since the 4.1 percent decrease in 1998, when South Korea was in the heat of a foreign exchange crisis.
South Korea's power generation had been growing at an annual average rate of 5 percent since then.
Electricity generated by nuclear power plants gained 9.3 percent on-year last year, and power generated from renewable energy sources edged up 0.2 percent.
But electricity generated by coal-powered plants dipped 4.8 percent due to government policies to reduce fine dust air pollution. Power generation from gas, oil and other sources also fell.
Last year's drop was attributed mainly to the local economy's slowdown and favorable weather conditions both in summer and winter.
South Korea's factory utilization rate was sluggish amid a weak economy, and households consumed less electricity for air conditioning and heating.
The country's electricity sales dropped 1.1 percent on-year to 521 megawatt hours (MWh) last year, marking the first on-year decline since 1999.
The data also showed South Korea's electricity generation capacity increased by 5.3 gigawatts (GW) in 2019 from a year earlier.
This year, Asia's fourth-largest economy is slated to get a new nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1.4 GW online and to add solar power and other renewable energy facilities.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
4
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine
-
5
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763