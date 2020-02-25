Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 February 25, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/06 Rain 70

Incheon 09/07 Rain 70

Suwon 09/07 Rain 70

Cheongju 09/04 Rain 80

Daejeon 08/05 Rain 80

Chuncheon 08/04 Rain 70

Gangneung 08/06 Rain 80

Jeonju 14/08 Rain 90

Gwangju 15/11 Rain 70

Jeju 20/14 Rain 60

Daegu 10/06 Rain 80

Busan 15/10 Rain 90

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!