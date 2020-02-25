N. Korea's paper discourages public gatherings to prevent coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday called for people not to gather in public as Pyongyang makes all-out efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from breaking out on its soil.
North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the COVID-19 infections, but it has beefed up preventive efforts such as tightened border controls and quarantine for people from China, the country worst hit by the virus.
"At a time when the whole country is constantly on edge, it should be strictly prohibited for a large number of people to gather in public areas including restaurants," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.
"Eating in large groups and talking to each other while sitting face-to-face in close proximity could serve as a major route for the transmission of infectious diseases," the paper added.
The paper also warned people against lowering their guard, saying that a single outbreak of the infection could bring about "catastrophic" consequences for the country.
North Korea has taken swift preventive measures against the new coronavirus since late January by tightening its border with China and doubling the quarantine period to 30 days for those coming from foreign countries.
The North has recently canceled an international marathon scheduled for mid-April as part of efforts to block the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, according to tour agencies based in China.
It is rare for the North to cancel the sport event, which has been held since 1981 to celebrate the birthday of the country's founder, Kim Il-sung.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
4
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine
-
5
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763