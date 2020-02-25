Gov't, party, Cheong Wa Dae officials urge 'extraordinary' measures against virus
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The government, the presidential office and the ruling party stressed the need for "extraordinary" measures Tuesday to contain the fast spread of the new coronavirus, including the creation of a supplementary budget.
They also raised the need to sternly crack down on illegal hoarding of face masks and called for temporarily shutting down churches of the minor religious sect Shincheonji, whose followers are linked to about 60 percent of the total infections.
At a trilateral meeting, government, Democratic Party and Cheong Wa Dae officials unveiled various ways to step up the government's quarantine efforts as the next seven to ten days are viewed as a critical time for curbing the virus.
"People have grave concerns about the safety of Shincheonji followers and the possibility of the spread of the virus. To contain the infectious disease, the maximum measures should be taken as long as related laws permit," said Lee Nak-yon, co-head of the DP's committee to prepare for the April elections.
Lee called for the government to provide support "without shortage" to the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, where infection cases surged in the past few days.
Concerns about the fast spread of COVID-19 have heightened, with South Korea reporting 833 cases of the new coronavirus and eight deaths.
DP chairman Lee Hae-chan called for stringent crackdowns on the illegal hoarding of face masks as demand for the items greatly exceeds supply.
"There should be special measures that allow people to get face masks freely through administrative organizations," Lee said.
Participants also raised the need to swiftly set aside an extra budget to cope with the situation.
"There is a need to tap reserve funds at maximum and create a supplementary budget. If the parliamentary passage of an extra budget bill is delayed, (President Moon Jae-in) should issue an emergency presidential decree on finance," Lee said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki agreed on the need to use reserve funds worth 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) as soon as possible.
"The government will provide support boldly and quickly," Hong added.
President Moon instructed government officials Monday to draw up an extra budget on the coronavirus that experts say could amount to more than 10 trillion won. The government's 2020 budget is already a record 512.5 trillion won.
Several DP lawmakers also raised the need for Moon to issue an emergency presidential decree. Under the Constitution, the president can issue such an order when acute support measures are deemed necessary to deal with serious financial and economic situations.
