Seoul stocks open tad higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday after suffering the sharpest fall in 16 months in the previous session as investors scooped up bargains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar as well.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 6.7 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,085.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The market closed lower for the third consecutive session on Monday, falling nearly 4 percent on growing fears of the new coronavirus.
Overnight, the U.S. financial market suffered jitters due to the spread of COVID-19 around the globe.
The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 3.56 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite also sank 3.71 percent.
South Korea so far has confirmed more than 830 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of deaths has also reached eight.
Two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in Daegu and the Cheongdo hospital -- have continued to expand sharply, taking up about three-quarters of the total cases in the country.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.53 percent, and LG Display gained 1.35 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, on the other hand, lost 1.31 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics gained 2.6 percent, and Celltrion also moved up 1.48 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.82 percent, while its sister Kia Motors shed 0.52 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 0.23 percent.
Steelmakers started weaker, with POSCO falling 0.25 percent and Korea Zinc decreasing 1.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.45 won from the previous session's close. The Korean won closed at its lowest rate in six months in the previous session.
