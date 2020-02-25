LG Electronics unveils new budget smartphone
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new budget smartphone in South Korea, hoping that the latest handset can help its struggling mobile business.
The LG Q51 will come with a price tag of 319,000 won (US$260) and a 6.5-inch screen, according to LG. The mobile device will go on sale in South Korea on Wednesday.
The LG Q51 sports a 13-megapixel (MP) main camera, along with a 5-MP ultra-wide lens and a 2-MP depth sensor, on the back. It also has a 13-MP selfie camera on the front.
The product also comes with enhanced sound system DTS:X with 7.1-channel performance and a 4,000 mAh battery.
The device is LG's latest budget smartphone. Last week, the company introduced three new K series models -- K61, K51S and K41S -- that will be launched in Europe and Central and South America in the second quarter.
LG has been striving to improve its mobile business in recent years.
Last year, the company's mobile business posted sales of 5.9 trillion won, down from 7.9 trillion won in 2018, while operating losses widened from 789 billion won to 1.01 trillion won over the cited period.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
4
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine
-
5
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763