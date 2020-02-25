S. Korea to brief foreign missions on anti-coronavirus efforts
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it will brief officials at foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul on Tuesday on the country's efforts to contain the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said, as an increasing number of foreign countries impose entry restrictions on South Koreans.
The closed-door session, to be headed Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn, is expected to focus on calling on the governments of foreign countries to refrain from taking excessive measures.
Since late last week, 17 countries and regions have slapped entry bans on or toughened their quarantine processes for Koreans and foreigners who have been in South Korea in the past two weeks, following a surge in COVID-19 cases here.
South Korea has seen a whopping increase in the infection tally over the past week, with the number jumping from about 30 to 893 cases as of early Tuesday. Eight people have died from the disease.
Israel, one of the first countries to impose such an entry ban, barred South Koreans who arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday from entering the country before it officially announced decision. On Monday, Israeli authorities flew two chartered flights at their own expense to send back about 400 South Korean tourists.
Seoul has voiced regret over similar decisions being made by a few countries without prior notice.
Calling Israel's entry ban "an excessive response," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha highlighted that all-out diplomatic efforts are under way to prevent unwarranted restrictions.
Bahrain, Jordan, Kiribati, Samoa and American Samoa have also imposed bans on visitors from South Korea, according to Seoul's foreign ministry website.
Territories that have tightened entry processes, such as by implementing tougher monitoring and requiring clearance after a 14-day isolation period, include Brunei, Britain, Ethiopia, Macao, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda and Micronesia.
Mauritius, an island nation off East Africa, and Vietnam have prevented the entry of some Koreans with a fever and placed them under quarantine at a hospital. Mongolia and Kuwait announced that all flights to and from South Korea will temporarily be suspended.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the travel advisory for South Korea to the highest level of "warning" on Monday, which calls for avoiding all nonessential travel.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
5
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine