(2nd LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with new details)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States and Taiwan have advised against all non-essential travel to South Korea, and Hong Kong has joined about half a dozen others in slapping an entry ban on visitors from the country as it is rocked by a steady increase in coronavirus infections.
South Korea has seen a massive increase in the infection tally over the past week, with the number jumping from about 30 on Feb. 17 to 893 cases as of Tuesday. Nine people have died from the disease.
On Monday (U.S. time), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the highest type of travel health notice for South Korea, recommending that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to the country due to the spread of the coronavirus there.
The new action came only two days after the CDC issued a Level 2 "alert" calling for "enhanced precautions" when traveling to South Korea. The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory for Korea by one notch to Level 2 on a four-level scale.
Taiwan has also advised its people to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea, while Japan has issued a similar recommendation against traveling to two provincial areas in South Korea's southeast where the bulk of recent COVID-19 infections have been reported.
The semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong was the latest of 24 countries and regions that have slapped entry bans on or toughened their quarantine processes for Koreans and foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea in the past two weeks.
Seven countries -- Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Kiribati, Hong Kong, Nauru and Mauritius -- have imposed bans on visitors from South Korea, according to Seoul's foreign ministry website.
At least 17 countries -- including Britain, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Qatar, Singapore and Thailand -- have added South Korea to a list of virus-struck countries subject to tighter entry processes that could include tougher monitoring and mandatory clearance after a 14-day isolation period.
Qingdao, a Chinese city in the eastern province of Shandong, is also checking all passengers from South Korea for the virus.
Mongolia and Kuwait announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from South Korea.
Health authorities of Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Singapore have also adjusted the advisories recommending their people not travel to Korea and its southern city of Daegu and a nearby county, which are responsible for the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
In a bid to prevent further repercussions, the foreign ministry said Tuesday it would brief officials at foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul on the country's efforts to contain the virus and to call for the countries to refrain from taking excessive measures.
Israel, one of the first countries to impose such an entry ban, unexpectedly barred some 130 South Koreans who arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday from entering the country. The entry ban had come before it officially announced the decision on the entry ban.
Seoul has voiced regret over similar decisions being made by a few countries without prior notice.
On Monday, Israeli authorities flew two chartered flights at their own expense to send back about 400 South Korean tourists stranded there following the entry ban.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
