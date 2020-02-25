U.S. CDC recommends avoiding nonessential travel to S. Korea over coronavirus
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued the highest type of travel health notice for South Korea, recommending that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to the country due to the spread of the coronavirus there.
The Level 3 notice constitutes a "warning" to avoid all nonessential travel over the high risk posed to travelers by the outbreak and the absence of precautions to protect against the risk.
The new action came only two days after the CDC issued a Level 2 "alert" calling for "enhanced precautions" when traveling to South Korea. That day, the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory by one notch to Level 2 on a four-level scale.
"CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea," the agency said on its website, noting that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease. "There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas."
As of Tuesday, there were 893 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in South Korea and eight deaths from it.
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines put South Korea on a travel waiver list over the outbreak, allowing passengers bound for the country to change their flights without paying a fee.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
