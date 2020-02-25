Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning to nearly 1 percent after the new coronavirus scare led to the sharpest fall in 16 months in the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 17.03 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,096.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
The rebound came as investors sought undervalued shares after the market closed lower for three consecutive sessions through Monday amid growing fear over the COVID-19 virus.
South Korea reported 60 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 893.
Most confirmed cases here are linked a religious sect in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city, and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 1.06 percent, while its smaller rival LG Electronics decreased 0.47 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.82 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained 1.14 percent. Kia Motors moved up 0.13 percent.
South Korea's top online portal operator, Naver, advanced 3.53 percent, and rival Kakao increased 1.09 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,211.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.95 won from the previous session's close. The Korean won closed at its lowest rate in six months in the previous session.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
