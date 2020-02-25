Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Table tennis worlds in Busan postponed due to coronavirus

All Headlines 13:30 February 25, 2020

BUSAN, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The world's top table tennis tournament scheduled to open next month in the southeastern city of Busan has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The World Team Table Tennis Championships were set to run from March 22 to 29 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. But following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 in the metropolitan city, the local organizers and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) decided on Tuesday to push back the competition.

In this file photo from Feb. 21, 2020, Ryu Seung-min (R), president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, and Steve Dainton (2nd from R), CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation, attend a press conference at BEXCO in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to discuss preparations for the World Team Table Tennis Championships in the city. (Yonhap)

Last Friday, they abruptly postponed the first-round draw for the tournament, hours after Busan reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Then on Monday, Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don said the city was "actively considering" postponing the tournament altogether. Busan had 44 infections as of Tuesday morning.

South Korea raised its alert level against the virus to its highest, "red," on Sunday. The domestic sporting scene has since come to an almost complete halt, with professional basketball and volleyball leagues holding games behind closed doors and the football league pushing back the start of the new season. Other minor competitions have either been canceled or scaled back.

The table tennis competition was supposed to host some 3,000 players and officials from 87 countries.

This file photo from Dec. 13, 2019, shows mascots for the World Team Table Tennis Championships being unveiled at a ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the competition in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

