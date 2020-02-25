(LEAD) Table tennis worlds in Busan postponed due to coronavirus
(ATTN: ADDS details, comments in paras 1-4)
BUSAN, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The world's top table tennis tournament scheduled to open next month in the southeastern city of Busan has been postponed by three months due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
The World Team Table Tennis Championships were set to run from March 22 to 29 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. But following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 in the metropolitan city, the local organizers and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) decided on Tuesday to push back the competition to June 21-28.
At a press conference, Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don said the city's organizing committee accepted the ITTF's recommendation to postpone the event amid the rapid spread of the deadly virus.
"We explored the possibility of hosting the event as scheduled without spectators," Oh said. "But at this juncture, when we have to make the safety of our people and athletes our top priority, we decided it was inappropriate to go ahead with the tournament."
Last Friday, they abruptly postponed the first-round draw for the tournament, hours after Busan reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Then on Monday, Oh said the city was "actively considering" postponing the tournament altogether. Busan had 44 infections as of Tuesday morning.
South Korea raised its alert level against the virus to its highest, "red," on Sunday. The domestic sporting scene has since come to an almost complete halt, with professional basketball and volleyball leagues holding games behind closed doors and the football league pushing back the start of the new season. Other minor competitions have either been canceled or scaled back.
The table tennis competition was supposed to host some 3,000 players and officials from 87 countries.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 60 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 893