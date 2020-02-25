Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 900
SEOUL -- With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nearing 900 on Tuesday, South Korea vowed to take "maximum containment" measures in the southwestern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, where 731 cases have been reported so far.
Some 60 additional cases announced on Tuesday morning by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) brought the nation's total infections to 893. But the increase in the morning update was smaller than the spike of 161 cases a day earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to take maximum quarantine steps in Daegu, surrounding province against coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take maximum quarantine steps in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding province to contain the new coronavirus and seek to create an extra budget, party officials said Tuesday.
The government, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the presidential office decided to thoroughly implement stepped-up containment measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where infection cases have shot up in recent days.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to swiftly conduct virus tests on all Shincheonji followers
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it will swiftly conduct tests on the new coronavirus on all followers of Shincheonji as the minor religious sect has agreed to provide the complete list of its members.
The government said the Shincheonji church has agreed to offer the list of its worshipers and their contact numbers to support state quarantine efforts to curb the fast spread of COVID-19.
-----------------
Esper urges S. Korea to pay more for combined defense
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that South Korea can and should contribute more to its defense in terms of financial contributions to the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula.
Esper made the remark during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo after a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. considering scaling back military exercises due to coronavirus
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States are considering scaling back combined military exercises due to concerns over the new coronavirus, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday.
Esper made the remark after talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the Pentagon.
-----------------
USFK imposes tougher process for installation access over coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has limited all service members' off-installation travel and implemented a tougher process for accessing garrisons following the first coronavirus case among its members.
On Monday, a 61-year-old USFK widowed dependent residing in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the U.S. military to raise the risk level to "high" from "moderate" across the country that calls for stronger countermeasures.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean tourists on 1st chartered flight return from Israel after entry ban
CAIRO/SEOUL -- About 220 South Korean tourists returned home from Israel on Tuesday on a chartered flight that the Middle Eastern nation arranged for them over concerns about the new coronavirus.
They arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 9 a.m. on an El Al Israel Airlines plane. It is the first of two chartered flights the Israeli government arranged to send back about 400 South Koreans after they imposed the entry ban.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' on way to No. 1 on Billboard 200
SEOUL -- "Map of the Soul: 7," the new album of K-pop super band BTS, is bound to debut atop the Billboard 200 next week, the band's historic fourth No. 1 on the chart, the company has said.
"The set, which was released Feb. 21 via Big Hit Entertainment, could earn 300,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 27, with most of that sum driven by album sales," Billboard said on its website Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
(LEAD) FM calls Israel's entry ban on Koreans over new coronavirus 'excessive'
GENEVA/SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has described Israel's recent entry ban on South Koreans over concerns of the new coronavirus as "excessive," noting Seoul's ongoing diplomacy to prevent such unwarranted restrictions.
Kang made the remarks as more than a dozen countries have imposed entry restrictions against visitors from South Korea that has so far reported 833 infections and eight fatalities despite its stepped-up containment efforts.
-----------------
U.S. CDC recommends avoiding nonessential travel to S. Korea over coronavirus
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued the highest type of travel health notice for South Korea, recommending that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to the country due to the spread of the coronavirus there.
The Level 3 notice constitutes a "warning" to avoid all nonessential travel over the high risk posed to travelers by the outbreak and the absence of precautions to protect against the risk.
(END)
