To curb virus, 2 S. Korean football clubs to host continental matches without spectators
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean football clubs participating in a continental tournament announced Tuesday they will play their upcoming home matches behind closed doors, joining the rest of the sporting community in a fight against the novel coronavirus.
FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai FC of the K League said their next group stage matches in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League will be played without spectators.
FC Seoul will host Chiangrai United of Thailand in Group E action at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital. Ulsan's Group F match against Perth Glory of Australia will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
There are two other K League clubs in the tournament: Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Group G and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group H. Their next home matches will be in April.
On Monday, the K League recommended these four participating teams hold their AFC home games without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19.
