Hanwha remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 15:35 February 25, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 435.4 billion won (US$ 359.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 114.8 billion, compared with a loss of 13.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2 percent to 12.72 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
