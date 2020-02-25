GS Retail 35,600 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 37,400 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,500 UP 50

Shinsegae 254,500 UP 10,000

Nongshim 277,000 DN 3,000

SGBC 32,650 UP 100

Hyosung 70,300 UP 1,200

LOTTE 29,600 DN 250

AK Holdings 25,900 UP 250

Binggrae 52,500 0

GCH Corp 17,950 UP 250

LotteChilsung 116,500 UP 500

HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 13,100 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,700 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 834,000 DN 1,000

SsangyongCement 4,790 UP 270

KAL 22,450 UP 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 UP 230

LG Corp. 71,700 0

SsangyongMtr 1,865 UP 35

BoryungPharm 12,600 UP 200

L&L 13,250 0

NamyangDairy 375,000 DN 5,500

HyundaiMtr 122,500 0

AmoreG 66,900 UP 2,300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 UP 180

POSCO 202,000 DN 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 70,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 27,950 UP 800

KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 20

DB INSURANCE 43,100 DN 200

SLCORP 15,300 UP 200

Yuhan 212,000 UP 5,000

SamsungElec 57,900 UP 1,100

NHIS 10,250 UP 150

SK Discovery 23,250 UP 800

LS 38,100 DN 150

GC Corp 110,000 UP 2,000

(MORE)