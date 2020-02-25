KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 35,600 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,500 UP 50
Shinsegae 254,500 UP 10,000
Nongshim 277,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 32,650 UP 100
Hyosung 70,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE 29,600 DN 250
AK Holdings 25,900 UP 250
Binggrae 52,500 0
GCH Corp 17,950 UP 250
LotteChilsung 116,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 13,100 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,700 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 834,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,790 UP 270
KAL 22,450 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 UP 230
LG Corp. 71,700 0
SsangyongMtr 1,865 UP 35
BoryungPharm 12,600 UP 200
L&L 13,250 0
NamyangDairy 375,000 DN 5,500
HyundaiMtr 122,500 0
AmoreG 66,900 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 UP 180
POSCO 202,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,950 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 43,100 DN 200
SLCORP 15,300 UP 200
Yuhan 212,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 57,900 UP 1,100
NHIS 10,250 UP 150
SK Discovery 23,250 UP 800
LS 38,100 DN 150
GC Corp 110,000 UP 2,000
