KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 27,350 UP 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,350 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 321,000 0
KPIC 91,700 UP 800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,650 UP 200
SKC 56,400 UP 2,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,500 0
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 59,100 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 28,650 UP 350
DaelimInd 76,200 UP 3,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12400 DN50
KiaMtr 38,150 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 85,600 DN 100
SK hynix 98,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 610,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 1,250
DONGSUH 15,950 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,300 UP 1,650
Kogas 30,000 DN 400
Hanwha 20,700 UP 350
DB HiTek 27,750 UP 750
CJ 86,000 UP 100
JWPHARMA 26,150 UP 50
LGInt 11,900 0
DongkukStlMill 4,765 UP 105
SBC 11,250 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 21,950 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,040 UP 30
Daesang 20,800 UP 450
SKNetworks 4,525 UP 110
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 100
KISWire 16,450 UP 400
LotteFood 337,000 UP 6,000
NEXENTIRE 6,840 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 90,200 UP 1,500
KCC 184,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 51,100 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 34,200 UP 200
