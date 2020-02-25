Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 February 25, 2020

Ottogi 519,000 DN 25,000
IlyangPharm 21,400 UP 300
DaeduckElec 9,730 UP 120
MERITZ SECU 3,520 UP 125
HtlShilla 86,300 UP 2,400
Hanmi Science 31,100 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 140,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 64,300 UP 1,200
KSOE 110,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,800 DN 300
OCI 53,300 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,950 UP 650
KorZinc 427,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 UP 110
SYC 39,400 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 38,300 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 27,900 UP 1,200
S-Oil 71,200 DN 400
LG Innotek 146,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 65,400 UP 800
Mobis 220,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,000 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 9,450 UP 60
S-1 82,500 UP 600
Hanchem 96,200 DN 2,900
DWS 23,300 UP 400
UNID 39,200 UP 850
KEPCO 24,650 DN 850
SamsungSecu 34,300 UP 400
SKTelecom 217,500 0
S&T MOTIV 41,550 DN 150
HyundaiElev 55,200 UP 3,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,150 UP 550
Hanon Systems 10,450 UP 50
SK 206,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 5,060 DN 120
GKL 17,550 DN 50
Handsome 25,800 UP 1,100
(MORE)

