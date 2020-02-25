KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 71,700 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,500 UP 400
IBK 9,690 UP 210
KorElecTerm 33,650 UP 500
NamhaeChem 7,210 UP 100
BGF 4,710 DN 25
SamsungEng 14,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 3,695 UP 105
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 20,200 0
KT 24,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 UP8000
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,800 UP 100
KT&G 83,900 UP 200
DHICO 5,190 UP 40
LG Display 14,800 0
Kangwonland 24,150 UP 350
NAVER 190,500 UP 6,500
Kakao 185,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 669,000 UP 6,000
DSME 23,150 UP 300
DSINFRA 4,400 UP 115
DWEC 4,150 UP 40
Donga ST 88,000 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,350 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 262,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 215,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 33,950 DN 250
LGH&H 1,294,000 UP 16,000
LGCHEM 399,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,000 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,800 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,000 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 63,000 DN 300
Celltrion 172,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 18,450 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,200 UP 1,400
