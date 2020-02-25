KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 64,100 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 22,250 UP 250
GS 41,650 UP 50
CJ CGV 25,250 UP 700
HYUNDAILIVART 10,200 UP 370
LIG Nex1 27,100 UP 50
Fila Holdings 40,550 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 127,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,600 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,770 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 UP 2,000
LF 13,550 UP 300
FOOSUNG 8,040 UP 170
JW HOLDINGS 5,410 UP 20
SK Innovation 122,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 20,800 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 39,250 UP 200
Hansae 13,800 UP 600
LG HAUSYS 47,600 UP 400
Youngone Corp 29,600 UP 1,100
KOLON IND 35,900 UP 600
HanmiPharm 266,000 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 6,320 UP 110
emart 103,500 UP 4,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY269 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 UP 400
CUCKOO 88,800 DN 200
COSMAX 77,400 UP 2,400
MANDO 32,300 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 479,000 UP 18,000
INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 27,950 UP 1,000
Netmarble 92,100 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S275000 UP8500
ORION 101,000 UP 4,100
BGF Retail 158,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 63,900 UP 300
HDC-OP 19,100 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 21,550 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,790 UP 390
