(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting after coronavirus sell-off
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded more than 1 percent on Tuesday to offset some of the losses from the previous session, as investors hunted for bargains despite the growing woes over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Korean won also rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.57 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,103.61. Trading volume was high at 1.5 billion shares worth 8.75 trillion won (US$7.22 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 706 to 155.
On Monday, the stock market plummeted to experience the sharpest fall in 16 months of nearly 4 percent as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases here tripled over the weekend.
The number of infections reached 893 as of Tuesday morning.
Despite the increase, the local stock market rebounded as individuals and institutions hunted for undervalued shares.
Analysts, however, say the rebound does not necessarily signal an overall improvement in investors' appetite for risky assets.
"Foreign investors dumped local shares, and it is too early to feel relieved about the situation," said Lee Won, a researcher at Bookook Securities Co. "We cannot say the COVID-19 issue has lost steam."
South Korea has been making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus nationwide. Most confirmed cases here are linked a religious sect in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city, and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province.
Foreigners dumped a net 769 billion won, while institutions bought a net 114 billion won. Individuals scooped up a net 609 billion won.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics advanced 1.94 percent to 57,900 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.51 percent to 98,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms closed sharply higher, with Samsung BioLogics increasing 3.9 percent to 479,000 won and Celltrion adding 2.07 percent to 172,500 won. Hanmi Pharmaceutical moved up 1.92 percent to 266,000 won.
South Korea's top online portal operator Naver advanced 3.53 percent to 190,500, and its rival Kakao increased 1.09 percent to 185,500 won.
Top chemical firm LG Chem increased 1.14 percent to 399,500 won, and LG Household & Health Care moved up 1.25 percent to 1,294,000 won. Top oil refiner SK Innovation, on the other hand, lost 0.81 percent to 122,500 won.
Carmakers finished mixed, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor standing unchanged from the previous session, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained 0.46 percent to 220,000 won. Kia Motors moved down 1.17 percent to 38,150 won.
The local currency closed at 1,210.30 won against the greenback, up 9.90 won from the previous session's close. The Korean won had closed at its lowest in six months in the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 3.2 basis points to 1.171 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 2.7 basis points to 1.263 percent.
