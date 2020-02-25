Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 900
SEOUL -- With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nearing 900 on Tuesday, South Korea vowed to maximize its containment measures in the southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, where 724 cases have been reported so far.
Sixty additional cases reported Tuesday morning brought the nation's total infections to 893, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). But the increase in the morning update was smaller than the spike of 161 new cases a day earlier.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea struggles to prevent further mass infection of new coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea is witnessing a spike in the number of people infected with the new coronavirus, with a sheer number of cases reported at some facilities, raising concerns that more cases of mass infection may come.
The country reported an additional 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 893 with nine deaths.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean tourists on 1st chartered flight return from Israel after entry ban
SEOUL -- About 220 South Korean tourists returned home from Israel on Tuesday on a chartered flight that the Middle Eastern nation arranged for them over concerns about the new coronavirus.
They arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 9 a.m. on an El Al Israel Airlines plane. It is the first of two chartered flights the Israeli government arranged to send back about 400 South Koreans after they imposed the entry ban.
-----------------
(LEAD) Airlines extend flght suspensions, halt more amid virus fears
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines said Tuesday they will extend flight suspensions to China and halt more flights on international routes due to the growing impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
With no end in sight for the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, on Tuesday extended flight suspensions to China by one month through April 25.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea to take 'maximum' quarantine steps in Daegu, surrounding province against coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take "maximum" quarantine steps in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding province to contain the new coronavirus and seek to create an extra budget, party officials said Tuesday.
The government, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the presidential office decided to thoroughly implement stepped-up "containment" measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where infections of COVID-19 have shot up in recent days.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
SEOUL -- Hong Kong imposed an entry ban on travelers from South Korea, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against all non-essential travel to the Asian ally amid a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the country.
The semi-autonomous Chinese territory was the latest in more than 20 countries that have slapped entry bans on or toughened their quarantine processes for Koreans and foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea in the past two weeks.
-----------------
Seoul bans gatherings of Shincheonji church to curb virus spread
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Tuesday banned all gatherings of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a minor Christian sect believed to be responsible for a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.
The city government has been informed there are 263 Shincheonji-related locations in the city and has shuttered and disinfected 188 of them, an official told reporters.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting after coronavirus sell-off
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded more than 1 percent on Tuesday to offset some of the losses from the previous session, as investors hunted for bargains despite the growing woes over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Korean won also rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.57 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,103.61. Trading volume was high at 1.5 billion shares worth 8.75 trillion won (US$7.22 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 706 to 155.
