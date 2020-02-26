Samsung's R&D spending hits record high in 2019
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its research and development spending hit a record high of 20.1 trillion won (US$16.5 billion) last year as it sought to focus on new growth drivers.
The figures represent an 8.3 percent increase from 2018, according to the annual report of the South Korean tech giant.
The hike came despite Samsung Electronics' poor earnings.
Samsung's sales dropped 5.5 percent on-year to 230.4 trillion won last year, while its operating profit tumbled 52.8 percent on-year to 27.76 trillion won.
However, the proportion of the firm's R&D expenditure to sales reached 8.8 percent in 2019, up 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier, the report showed.
Samsung was estimated to have spent most of its R&D expenditure on the development of system chips and its next-generation display panel.
The world's largest memory chipmaker announced last April that it will spend 133 trillion won by 2030 to become the leading player in system chips.
In October, Samsung said it will invest 13 trillion won to produce quantum dot (QD) display panels, with 3.1 trillion won going into the development of new display technologies.
Meanwhile, Samsung said its corporate tax expenses reached 8.6 trillion won last year, down 48.3 percent from a year earlier due to poor earnings.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
4
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977