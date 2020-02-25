S. Korea reports 10th death from coronavirus as total cases near 1,000
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its tenth fatality from the new coronavirus and 144 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 977.
A 58-year-old man linked to a hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo died of COVID-19, according to a statement from the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The number of newly reported virus cases in the daily update was smaller than the spike of 231 new cases a day earlier.
Two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand.
