(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 11th death from coronavirus as total cases near 1,000
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead with updated tally; ADDS more info throughout; COMBINES with a story slugged coronavirus-foreigner death)
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its 11th fatality from the new coronavirus, including the first foreigner, and 144 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 977.
A Mongolian national, with a history of liver diseases, died in a hospital located at outskirts of Seoul, according to a statement from the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). He had tested positive for COVID-19.
Details of the exact cause of his death have not been disclosed, with his doctors saying that it would be logical to rule that the patient died because of his underlying disorders.
The patient, suffering from hepatocirrhosis and end-stage renal failure, entered the country on Feb. 12 to receive a liver transplant.
Besides the latest death, the country reported two more fatalities related to COVID-19.
The 10th death of a man linked to a hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo. Details of the exact cause of the man's death have not been disclosed.
The ninth victim was a 68-year-old woman who had been hospitalized in Chilgok, a town in North Gyeongsang Province, due to pneumonia on Sunday and tested positive for the virus on Monday. Health authorities said she died of respiratory failure.
Seven of the 11 deaths are linked to the hospital, the KCDC said in a statement.
The number of newly reported virus cases in the daily update was smaller than the spike of 231 new cases a day earlier.
Two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977