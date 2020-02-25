(2nd LD) Korean Air scrambling to deal with cabin crew coronavirus infection
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, is scrambling to control possible health risks after a flight attendant tested positive for the novel coronavirus, industry sources said Tuesday.
Korean Air and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed that an employee assigned to high-volume Israel and Los Angeles routes contracted the COVID-19 disease that is spreading rapidly in the country and many other parts of the world.
The crew member was on Incheon-Los Angeles flights from Jan. 19-20 and previously flew on the Incheon-Tel Aviv route. The infected person was on the same plane that was used by South Korean churchgoers who went on a pilgrimage to Israel, according to Korean Air.
Many of the churchgoers afterwards tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness.
The country's biggest full-service carrier has temporarily closed briefing rooms used by flight crews in Incheon, west of Seoul, for disinfection.
Some 30 fellow workers who worked on the flights with the infected attendant entered self-quarantine for two weeks. They have not shown any symptoms for the coronavirus, Korean Air said.
"We are in the process of determining how the crew member got the virus," a KCDC official said over the phone.
But the official didn't provide further details on the flights the crew member flew on, or when the person started showing symptoms, despite the information being useful in warning other people on the same plane to check for signs of the virus.
The latest development comes as airlines, which have already been hit hard by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, are struggling to weather a sharp decline in travel demand on international routes amid growing fears over the virus and restrictions on South Korea imposed by foreign countries such as the United States and France.
As of Tuesday, South Korea had reported a total of 977 confirmed coronavirus cases with 13,880 people being tested for the illness, and with the death toll standing at 11.
