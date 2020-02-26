Ex-Premier Leaguer Ki Sung-yueng signs with Mallorca in Spain
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Former Premier League veteran Ki Sung-yueng will take his talent to Spain.
RCD Mallorca of the top Spanish league, La Liga, announced on Tuesday (local time) that they've signed the 31-year-old midfielder for the remainder of the current season. The contract, which financial terms weren't disclosed, will run through June 30. Ki is the seventh South Korean player to sign with a La Liga club.
"It's a great honor to play for Mallorca, because when I was younger I dreamt of playing in Spain," Ki told the club's official website. "I'm looking forward to playing against the best players. Dreams do come true."
Ki parted ways with Newcastle United at the end of January on what the Premier League club said was "mutual consent." His last Premier League appearance came in September 2019.
It ended Ki's eight-year stint with three clubs in the Premier League, which followed three years with Celtic in Scotland and four seasons with FC Seoul in South Korea's K League.
After leaving Newcastle, Ki sought a return to his native country but negotiations with FC Seoul and another K League team, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, fell through. He called off all K League talks on Feb. 11.
The former South Korean captain is joining a club stuck in the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining. Through 25 matches, Mallorca have 22 points to rank 18th among 20 clubs. The bottom three teams each season are relegated to the second-tier Segunda Division for the following season.
Mallorca are just two points behind Celta Vigo for 17th place and three points better than Leganes and Espanyol, the two teams below them.
"I think we have to stay in the league -- that's the priority," Ki said. "It's a little bit of a difficult situation, but I think we can do it for sure. I watched some games of the players and I think they have enough quality to stay in the league. I think I will try to be fitter by training more and then help the team to stay in the league."
Mallorca earned promotion to La Liga for this season after winning the promotion playoffs. This is their first season in La Liga since 2012-2013.
Mallorca's next league match is against Getafe CF on Sunday. They have one win, one draw and three losses in their last five matches.
