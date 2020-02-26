Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus infects hospitalized people en mass (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheer up Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province; let's overcome this together (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party spokesman mentions 'lockdown of Daegu,' resulting in strong backlash (Donga llbo)
-- China puts S. Korean visitors in quarantine (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Many countries impose entry bans on S. Koreans; foreign ministry makes belated plans (Segye Times)
-- 'Lockdown of Daegu' by ruling party triggers uproar among local residents (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't mentions 'containment' of Daegu, causing major backlash (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Daegu citizens make concerted efforts to overcome coronavirus epidemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Coronavirus fear spreads rapidly amid government's belated countermeasures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Amid coronavirus epidemic, financial authorities grant grace period for not holding shareholders meetings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coronavirus epidemic causes world to avoid S. Koreans (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Containment' of Daegu mulled by gov't (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Potential new coronavirus clusters emerge outside Daegu (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, US may scale down springtime joint drills (Korea Times
