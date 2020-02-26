(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 26)

A common denominator between Iran, which had the most cases of deaths from the infection after China, and Italy, which showed the most infections in Europe, is that they did not ban the entry of the Chinese either. The problem with the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama Harbor actually originated with an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong. But Russia, North Korea, Mongolia and Vietnam did not suffer any casualties after shutting their borders with China. The government's denial of the real culprit is just an excuse for its mistakes.