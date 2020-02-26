Today in Korean history
Feb. 27
1948 -- The South Korean government issues a statement claiming jurisdiction over Dokdo, the islets located roughly halfway between South Korea and Japan. Japan had previously stated that it did not recognize South Korea's claim to the islets in the East Sea.
1959 -- Jo Bong-am, a South Korean politician who ran against the nation's first president, Rhee Syng-man, in the presidential election of 1956, is sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Korea for violating national security laws. The ruling party had alleged that the opposition lawmaker and others in his party advocated a unification plan similar to that of North Korea. It claimed Jo and others contacted North Korean spies and tried to get communist sympathizers elected to the South Korean parliament. The court found the other defendants not guilty, but Jo was sentenced to death and executed on July 31, 1959.
1990 -- Two atomic power plants in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, are completed. They became the eighth and ninth nuclear power generators in South Korea.
1996 -- The Korea Peninsula Energy Development Organization (KEDO) decides to build light-water reactors in the North Korean city of Sinpo, located in South Hamgyeong Province. KEDO was set up in 1995, a year after the 1994 Geneva accord between the United States and North Korea, to provide light-water reactors and heavy fuel oil in return for the North's scrapping of its nuclear weapons program. But KEDO virtually stopped operations after the current nuclear crisis erupted in October 2002 when the U.S. accused North Korea of admitting to having a clandestine uranium enrichment program in violation of the 1994 agreement.
2007 -- Army Sgt. Yoon Jang-ho, a South Korean soldier stationed in an engineering unit in Afghanistan, is killed in a suicide bomb attack. The 27-year-old was on duty at the main gate of the U.S. military base in Bagram, about 60 kilometers north of Kabul, where the terrorists were believed to have targeted Vice President Dick Cheney.
2019 -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet in Hanoi, Vietnam, for the two-day summit. It is the second Trump-Kim talks since their first meeting in Singapore in June 2018.
