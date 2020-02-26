Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's paper demands 'absolute obedience' to state guidance against coronavirus

All Headlines 08:26 February 26, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday called for "absolute obedience" to state guidance amid nationwide efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 infection, but its media outlets have almost daily made a pitch for stepped-up preventive efforts against the virus.

"We should bear in mind that any moment of complacency could result in irreversible catastrophic consequences and should maintain a high state of alert," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.

"(All) should show absolute obedience to unified guidance by the makeshift central public health committee and state measures," the paper added.

The paper discouraged people from gathering in large numbers both indoors and outdoors until the national emergency status declared late last month will be lifted. It also called for rigorous quarantine not just for people but also for imported goods as part of increased anti-virus efforts.

North Korea has been relatively quick to take preventive action against the virus since its first reported outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Pyongyang has tightened its border with China, doubled the quarantine period for those coming from overseas countries to a month and canceled a major international marathon event scheduled for mid-April.

Observers still express concern that North Korea could be more vulnerable as it shares a long and porous border with China, and lacks key medical supplies and infrastructure to test and treat infected people.

North Korea announces an emergency measure to lengthen the quarantine period for people suspected of having been infected by the novel coronavirus from around 15 days at present to 30 days, in this news footage captured from the state-run Korean Central Television on Feb. 12, 2020. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Rodong Sinmun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!