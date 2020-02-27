BOK freezes key rate amid looming economic fallout from virus
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday decided to keep its policy rate steady for now despite growing calls for a rate reduction to counter the growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) left the base rate frozen at the current 1.25 percent.
The central bank has been keeping the policy rate at the record low level since October when its seven-member board made its second rate cut in three months as the economy showed signs of a recovery.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 2 percent on-year in 2019, marking the slowest growth since 2009 but still ended up in the psychologically significant 2 percent range.
The BOK earlier estimated the economy to expand 2.3 percent this year on a recovery in demand both at home and abroad.
Domestic consumption, however, is widely expected to slow, due to the fast spreading COVID-19 that has infected 1,261 people while killing 12 in South Korea as of Wednesday.
On the exports front, the outlook is still murky.
China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, is facing serious setbacks from COVID-19, which will inevitably lead to a drop in its demand for South Korean goods.
China is by far the world's single largest importer of South Korean products, accounting for more than 20 percent of South Korea's overall outbound shipments.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 14 consecutive months since December 2018.
The government earlier forecast the country's outbound shipments to grow 3 percent on-year in 2020, but exports again dipped 6.1 percent in January.
The BOK's decision to stand pat came as the government is seeking to form an extra budget, to shore up the virus-hit economy.
The government has yet to submit a specific proposal, but many believe it will seek at least 10 trillion won (US$8.23 billion) or more in additional spending to counter the fallout from the virus outbreak.
Thursday's decision to keep the rate frozen was also in line with market consensus.
In a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, 10 of 19 experts polled had expected to see a rate freeze in February.
