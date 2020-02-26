Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 February 26, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/04 Sunny 20

Daejeon 13/04 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 07/04 Sleet 80

Jeonju 14/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/09 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/11 Rain 20

Daegu 12/07 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/08 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!