Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 February 26, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/03 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 20
Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/04 Sunny 20
Daejeon 13/04 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 10/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 07/04 Sleet 80
Jeonju 14/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/09 Cloudy 10
Jeju 13/11 Rain 20
Daegu 12/07 Cloudy 30
Busan 13/08 Cloudy 30
(END)
