Seoul stocks open sharply lower as virus cases continue to soar
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, one day after a brief rally, as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases here reached nearly 1,000. The Korean won dipped against the U.S. dollar as well.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 36.17 points, or 1.72 percent, to 2,067.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local stock market dipped nearly 4 percent on Monday, the sharpest fall in 16 months, followed by a 1.16 percent rebound in the following session as investors hunted bargains.
Overnight, the U.S. stock market also suffered a sharp decline over a possible COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 3.56 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite also sank 3.71 percent.
As of late Tuesday, the nation's total infections came to 977.
In South Korea, two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand, accounting for about 70 percent of the total cases in the country.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 2.42 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.76 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics moved down 1.75 percent.
Financial firms also tumbled, with Shinhan Financial losing 2.05 percent and KB Financial decreasing 2.17 percent. Samsung Life Insurance slid 1.29 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem sank 1.63 percent, and LG Household & Health Care dropped 1.16 percent. Leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific fell 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.35 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977