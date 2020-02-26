Stock lending soars amid extended coronavirus uncertainties
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The balance in securities lending and borrowing (SLB) hit a 21-month high in South Korea, as investors flocked to heavyweight stocks for investment gains amid prolonged coronavirus uncertainties, data showed Wednesday.
The SLB balance stood at 58.25 trillion won (US$23.25 billion) on Monday, up 22.86 percent from the end of last year and the highest level since May 31, 2018, according to the figures provided by the Korea Securities Depository.
SLB is the lending of securities by one party to another, with the borrower providing the lender with collateral and fees.
Samsung Electronics Co. topped the list at 7.4 trillion won, followed by Celltrion at 3.4 trillion won and SK hynix at 2.6 trillion won.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus that started on Jan. 20 in South Korea has largely fueled expectations that bellwether stocks are undervalued from the ongoing coronavirus scare and will eventually go through a large stock price correction.
The SLB balance has undergone a V-shaped rebound starting in August last year, falling below the 50 trillion-won mark at yearend and picking up in the new year.
The COVID-19 infection tally shot up to 977 cases on Tuesday, a drastic increase from about 30 on Feb. 17.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,119.01 at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, down 5.85 percent from the Jan. 17 closing level of 2,250.57.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
