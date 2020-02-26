PM vows timely, beefed-up response to new coronavirus in hard-hit Daegu
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister vowed Wednesday to mobilize all available resources to contain the fast spread of the new coronavirus in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu and its neighboring province in a timely manner.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is doing its best to implement intensified quarantine measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province where infections have surged in recent days, targeting curbing the spread within four weeks.
"The government will mobilize all resources and means in order not to lose the prime timing (to contain the virus)," Chung said while presiding over a meeting of the government anti-disaster headquarters for the first time in the city.
Chung arrived in Daegu, a three-hour drive from Seoul, Tuesday with a plan to stay there for the time being to supervise the on-site response.
This week will be a crucial point for the government's fight against the virus, Chung noted, stressing the importance of cooperation among central and local governments and civilians.
South Korea has reported nearly 1,000 confirmed cases, with 11 deaths. Some 800 cases have been reported in Daegu, a city of 2.5 million and its neighboring region.
The government raised its infection disease alert to the highest Sunday. It has also approved measures to better cope with the outbreak, including putting restrictions on exports of face masks.


