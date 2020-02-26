(LEAD) Financial firms can allow employees to work from home: authorities
(ATTN: UPDATES with the latest number of confirmed cases in 4th para)
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial authorities said Wednesday that financial companies can allow their ordinary employees to work from home during emergencies amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Financial Services Commission informed the financial companies of its decision earlier this month.
The move is designed to ensure financial services are not disrupted in the case of employee self-quarantine over the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The virus has killed 12 people and infected a total of 1,261 people in South Korea, prompting some firms to shut down their offices and advise their employees to work from home for the next few weeks.
Currently, financial companies are required to separate their networks to try to prevent any potential security breaches by hackers.
Still, there is an exception to this separation of networks, taking into account that employees handling computer networks need remote access to their work systems during emergencies.
The regulations created a gray area regarding whether ordinary employees of financial companies can access to their companies' networks remotely.
Network separation is one means of thwarting cyberattacks.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 1,000
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean Air scrambling to deal with cabin crew coronavirus infection