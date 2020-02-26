Cheong Wa Dae defends Moon's controversial remarks over containing virus
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's statement earlier this month that the novel coronavirus outbreak would be over soon was intended to relieve public anxiety in consideration of relevant situations at that time, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
It was made before South Korea's fight against COVID-19 entered a totally new phase with the Feb. 18 revelation of the 31st patient, a 61-year-old woman believed to be "super spreader," a Cheong Wa Dae official stressed, speaking to reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. The resident of Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is a follower of the clandestine religious group, called Sincheonji, at the center of the fast community proliferation of the virus.
The president met with a group of business leaders in Seoul on Feb. 13 and said the coronavirus incident in the nation will end "before long." He was expressing confidence in the government's quarantine measures and asking the people to continue their routine daily activities without excessive fear.
The number of confirmed infections, however, surged to more than 1,100, including 12 deaths, as of Wednesday morning. Most of the cases were reported in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province. A total of 44 patients live in Seoul.
Critics accused Moon of prematurely voicing optimism in the virus response, which eventually led to failure in the overall quarantine steps.
They argue the president wanted to shift his focus hastily to reviving the economy ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Asked about Cheong Wa Dae's official position on the criticism, the official said: "It was a message to relieve the people's anxiety (issued) before the report of the 31st patient. In short, it has become a new situation."
The official added Moon's office is pondering a reply to a flood of online petitions condemning his administration's handling of the epidemic.
Hundreds of thousands of people signed a call for a full entry ban against Chinese people.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
1
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 1,000
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads