TWICE signs partnership with U.S.' Republic Records

All Headlines 15:27 February 26, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- In its bid to launch onto the world music scene, K-pop girl band TWICE has forged a partnership with a major American music label.

TWICE's management agency said Wednesday that it forged the "strategic partnership" with Republic Records to help the girl band gain a foothold in the global pop market.

Republic Records, under the wing of Universal Music Group, is home to such high-profile American artists as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Post Malone, as well as Canadian musician Drake.

"I am delighted to be with Republic Records, the No. 1 label (in the U.S.). I hope the two companies can present a new future for K-pop fans around the world through TWICE," JYP quoted CEO Jeong Wook as saying.

The company also quoted Monte Lipman, the co-founder of Republic Records, as saying that he was amazed by JYP's achievements so far, expressing excitement over the partnership.

A photo of TWICE, provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

