TWICE signs partnership with U.S.' Republic Records
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- In its bid to launch onto the world music scene, K-pop girl band TWICE has forged a partnership with a major American music label.
TWICE's management agency said Wednesday that it forged the "strategic partnership" with Republic Records to help the girl band gain a foothold in the global pop market.
Republic Records, under the wing of Universal Music Group, is home to such high-profile American artists as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Post Malone, as well as Canadian musician Drake.
"I am delighted to be with Republic Records, the No. 1 label (in the U.S.). I hope the two companies can present a new future for K-pop fans around the world through TWICE," JYP quoted CEO Jeong Wook as saying.
The company also quoted Monte Lipman, the co-founder of Republic Records, as saying that he was amazed by JYP's achievements so far, expressing excitement over the partnership.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 1,000
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977