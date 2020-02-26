UNC says hotlines with N.K. up and running despite new virus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) has said its hotlines with North Korea at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom are up and running around-the-clock despite the spread of the new coronavirus in South Korea.
"#COVID19 worries or not, UNC maintains a 24/7/365 presence in this building at the #JointSecurityArea," the U.S.-led command said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, referring to its joint duty office.
"Located just 10 meters from the #DPRK side, the 'Joint Duty Office' is where we keep our hotlines to North Korean counterparts & prep for face-to-face meetings," it said. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Earlier this month, the UNC disclosed a photo of a pink phone that it uses for communication checks with the North Korean military twice daily. The two sides exchanged over 130 messages with it last year, it said.
Currently led by U.S. Gen. Robert Abrams, the UNC has played a role as the enforcer of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
