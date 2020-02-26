Celltrion's Remsima SC wins approval in S. Korea
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Wednesday that its drug Remsima SC for the treatment of autoimmune diseases has won sales approval in the country.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety gave the green light to Celltrion's application to sell the subcutaneous (SC) version of Remsima, a biosimilar copy of Janssen Biotech Inc.'s Remicade, according to the company.
Remsima, administered through intravascular injections, is used in the treatment of a number of diseases, from rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn's disease, Celltrion said. The SC version allows patients to conveniently inject it by themselves, unlike the intravenous formulation that requires patients to visit hospitals.
The company said it intends to improve its competitiveness in the local autoimmune disease therapeutic agent market with the existing Remsima and Remsima SC.
Celltrion has already won approval for the sale of Remsima SC in Europe and applied for patents in over 90 countries, including the United States.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
