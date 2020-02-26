SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,800 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 34,150 DN 50

HITEJINRO 27,950 DN 700

Yuhan 211,500 DN 500

SLCORP 15,200 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 58,800 DN 300

DaelimInd 75,900 DN 300

AmoreG 65,700 DN 1,200

HyundaiMtr 122,500 0

HankookShellOil 261,000 0

BukwangPharm 13,250 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,100 DN 600

TaekwangInd 822,000 DN 12,000

SsangyongCement 5,040 UP 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,280 UP 10

LG Corp. 70,800 DN 900

SsangyongMtr 1,920 UP 55

BoryungPharm 12,500 DN 100

L&L 13,000 DN 250

LOTTE Fine Chem 36,450 DN 950

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,200 DN 300

Shinsegae 254,000 DN 500

Nongshim 275,500 DN 1,500

SGBC 32,650 0

Hyosung 70,400 UP 100

KAL 22,950 UP 500

NamyangDairy 371,000 DN 4,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12550 UP150

KiaMtr 38,150 0

Donga Socio Holdings 86,000 UP 400

SK hynix 94,600 DN 3,400

Youngpoong 604,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 650

SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,200 DN 100

Kogas 29,450 DN 550

Hanwha 20,300 DN 400

DB HiTek 27,300 DN 450

CJ 84,800 DN 1,200

(MORE)