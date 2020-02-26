KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,800 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,150 DN 50
HITEJINRO 27,950 DN 700
Yuhan 211,500 DN 500
SLCORP 15,200 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 58,800 DN 300
DaelimInd 75,900 DN 300
AmoreG 65,700 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 122,500 0
HankookShellOil 261,000 0
BukwangPharm 13,250 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,100 DN 600
TaekwangInd 822,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 5,040 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,280 UP 10
LG Corp. 70,800 DN 900
SsangyongMtr 1,920 UP 55
BoryungPharm 12,500 DN 100
L&L 13,000 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,450 DN 950
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,200 DN 300
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 500
Nongshim 275,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 32,650 0
Hyosung 70,400 UP 100
KAL 22,950 UP 500
NamyangDairy 371,000 DN 4,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12550 UP150
KiaMtr 38,150 0
Donga Socio Holdings 86,000 UP 400
SK hynix 94,600 DN 3,400
Youngpoong 604,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,200 DN 100
Kogas 29,450 DN 550
Hanwha 20,300 DN 400
DB HiTek 27,300 DN 450
CJ 84,800 DN 1,200
(MORE)
