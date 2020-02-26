JWPHARMA 25,500 DN 650

LGInt 11,750 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 4,780 UP 15

SBC 11,150 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 21,550 DN 400

TONGYANG 1,030 DN 10

Daesang 20,650 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,480 DN 45

ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 300

KISWire 16,650 UP 200

LotteFood 335,000 DN 2,000

NEXENTIRE 6,660 DN 180

CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 600

KCC 180,000 DN 4,000

SPC SAMLIP 70,900 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,840 UP 10

SamsungElec 56,500 DN 1,400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 DN 80

NHIS 10,200 DN 50

POSCO 200,000 DN 2,000

SK Discovery 22,650 DN 600

LS 37,150 DN 950

GC Corp 113,000 UP 3,000

AK Holdings 25,250 DN 650

LOTTE 29,250 DN 350

GS E&C 27,200 DN 150

Binggrae 53,000 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 42,150 DN 950

GCH Corp 17,950 0

LotteChilsung 116,500 0

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,200 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 312,000 DN 9,000

KPIC 92,000 UP 300

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,650 0

SKC 55,300 DN 1,100

GS Retail 36,000 UP 400

Ottogi 513,000 DN 6,000

IlyangPharm 21,250 DN 150

(MORE)