KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
JWPHARMA 25,500 DN 650
LGInt 11,750 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 4,780 UP 15
SBC 11,150 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 21,550 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,030 DN 10
Daesang 20,650 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,480 DN 45
ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 300
KISWire 16,650 UP 200
LotteFood 335,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,660 DN 180
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 600
KCC 180,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,840 UP 10
SamsungElec 56,500 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 DN 80
NHIS 10,200 DN 50
POSCO 200,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 22,650 DN 600
LS 37,150 DN 950
GC Corp 113,000 UP 3,000
AK Holdings 25,250 DN 650
LOTTE 29,250 DN 350
GS E&C 27,200 DN 150
Binggrae 53,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 42,150 DN 950
GCH Corp 17,950 0
LotteChilsung 116,500 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 312,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 92,000 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,650 0
SKC 55,300 DN 1,100
GS Retail 36,000 UP 400
Ottogi 513,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,250 DN 150
