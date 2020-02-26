DaeduckElec 10,400 UP 670

MERITZ SECU 3,585 UP 65

HtlShilla 85,800 DN 500

Hanmi Science 30,900 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 4,000

Hanssem 63,700 DN 600

KSOE 108,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,750 DN 50

OCI 52,300 DN 1,000

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,400 DN 550

KorZinc 427,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 6,180 UP 20

SYC 39,000 DN 400

HyundaiMipoDock 37,850 DN 450

IS DONGSEO 27,600 DN 300

S-Oil 70,500 DN 700

LG Innotek 145,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAI WIA 40,700 DN 50

KumhoPetrochem 64,300 DN 1,100

Mobis 220,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,200 DN 800

HDC HOLDINGS 9,330 DN 120

S-1 81,300 DN 1,200

Hanchem 96,900 UP 700

DWS 23,050 DN 250

UNID 39,000 DN 200

KEPCO 24,050 DN 600

SamsungSecu 34,000 DN 300

SKTelecom 216,000 DN 1,500

S&T MOTIV 40,900 DN 650

HyundaiElev 55,500 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,950 DN 200

Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 100

SK 203,000 DN 3,000

DAEKYO 5,010 DN 50

GKL 17,350 DN 200

Handsome 25,150 DN 650

COWAY 70,200 DN 1,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 DN 600

(MORE)