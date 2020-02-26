KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,400 UP 670
MERITZ SECU 3,585 UP 65
HtlShilla 85,800 DN 500
Hanmi Science 30,900 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 63,700 DN 600
KSOE 108,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,750 DN 50
OCI 52,300 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,400 DN 550
KorZinc 427,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,180 UP 20
SYC 39,000 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 37,850 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 27,600 DN 300
S-Oil 70,500 DN 700
LG Innotek 145,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,700 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 64,300 DN 1,100
Mobis 220,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,200 DN 800
HDC HOLDINGS 9,330 DN 120
S-1 81,300 DN 1,200
Hanchem 96,900 UP 700
DWS 23,050 DN 250
UNID 39,000 DN 200
KEPCO 24,050 DN 600
SamsungSecu 34,000 DN 300
SKTelecom 216,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 40,900 DN 650
HyundaiElev 55,500 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,950 DN 200
Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 100
SK 203,000 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 5,010 DN 50
GKL 17,350 DN 200
Handsome 25,150 DN 650
COWAY 70,200 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 DN 600
