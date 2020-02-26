KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,660 DN 30
KorElecTerm 33,850 UP 200
NamhaeChem 7,160 DN 50
DONGSUH 15,900 DN 50
BGF 4,700 DN 10
SamsungEng 14,850 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,655 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 0
CheilWorldwide 19,950 DN 250
KT 24,000 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN2500
LG Uplus 13,550 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,700 DN 1,100
KT&G 83,100 DN 800
DHICO 5,170 DN 20
LG Display 14,550 DN 250
Kangwonland 23,600 DN 550
NAVER 187,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 184,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 672,000 UP 3,000
DSME 23,000 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,340 DN 60
DWEC 4,195 UP 45
Donga ST 89,600 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,100 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 264,500 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 218,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 33,900 DN 50
LGH&H 1,277,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 395,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,600 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,250 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,000 0
LGELECTRONICS 63,300 UP 300
Celltrion 173,000 UP 500
Huchems 18,350 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 UP 600
